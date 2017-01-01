Charisma Podcast network banner

TobyMac Shares the Incredible Prayer That Inspired His Hit Song

During a show in Louisiana, tobyMac opened up about the true heart behind his hit song "Steal My Show." He says it was inspired by a prayer he used to say while walking on-stage every night for his tour. Listen to his story—and then experience the song anew—in this video.

