Ex-Witch: Satanists, Occultists Have Infiltrated the Christian Church

Ex-witch Beth Eckert says satanists and occultists have overrun the Christian church, corrupting it on nearly every level.

Believers in this day and age have turned a blind eye to sin, she says, and gone against Paul's appeal in Romans 16.

"Upon closer examination of these churches, I think anyone can find one fault or another," Eckert says. "There is no one church that is perfect for everyone. Church is an institution of man, and man is full of sin. There is no such thing as a perfect church, just a church that strives its best to follow Jesus Christ and spread the gospel message."

But some churches have strayed away from this central message.

Watch the video to see if your church is one of them, and what you can do to help reverse course.

Jessilyn Justice @jessilynjustice is the director of online news for Charisma.

