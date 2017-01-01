Prophecy: Pull Out Your Mercy Card to Escape the Cell of Condemnation

It's time to break out of your jail cell of condemnation. ( Pixabay )

In my morning prayer time, the Lord showed me clearly too many of His children are incarcerated in the cell of condemnation. Many blood-bought believers wake up with the voice of condemnation prophesying doom and gloom over their lives every morning.

The good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ is God is not mad at you. In fact, the Bible says, "There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit" (Rom. 8:1).

We must reject condemnation's injustice, spit out the bait the enemy puts in front of us every time we make a mistake, and remember the blood of Jesus cleanses us from all unrighteousness when we confess our sins (1 John 1:9). We must cast down condemning imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God (2 Cor. 10:5).

During my Mornings With the Holy Spirit broadcast, the Lord gave me a secret weapon to wrestle condemnation. It's called the mercy card. On the broadcast, I declared and prayed:

"Pull the mercy out of your back pocket and show it to the devil, and say, 'I haven't done anything worthy of being condemned. Jesus was condemned for me and I've got a mercy card. I plead mercy and I receive mercy.

"I thank You, Lord, for Your blood, which affords us mercy. I thank You, Lord, for what You did on the cross which affords us mercy. The mercy card trumps condemnation. The mercy of God is more powerful than the condemnation of the enemy.

"When you feel condemned pull out the mercy card, and say, 'I know I messed up. I know I made a mistake.' The Bible says agree with your adversary quickly when you're on the way.' So you say, 'That's right, devil, I messed up, but I have a mercy card, and it's covered by the blood of Jesus, it's dripping with the blood of the Lamb. Hallelujah! Yeah, that's right, devil, I said a dumb thing. I did a dumb thing. I missed the mark. I sinned. But the blood of Jesus is greater than my sin. I repent. I turn around, in Jesus' name."

"I break those words of condemnation, those words of death, those words of guilt, those words of shame—that feeling that God is mad at you all the time. I break that in Jesus' name. I come against that religious spirit that tries to get you to perform, that warps your perception of Jesus, your loving High Priest who suffered for you, who gave His life for you.

"Somebody needs to take the key that God has given you and unlock that cell of condemnation and walk free in the name of Jesus. We're not going to feel ashamed any more. We're not going to feel condemned any more. I break the powers of condemnation. Condemnation doesn't belong to us. I break all that in Jesus' name."

