How To Quit Porn in 2017

Most men who make a New Year's resolution to never watch porn again find themselves back on the same websites in no time. Discover the only key that can truly set someone free.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Culture

  1. 3 Celebrity Deaths This Week Have One Thing in Common
  2. Church of Scientology Slams A&E Docuseries Exposing Cultish Religion
  3. YEAR IN REVIEW: Stunning Evidence Shows the Science Behind Speaking in Tongues
  4. YEAR IN REVIEW: Ex-Witch: How Tattoos Relate to Occultic Blood Rituals
  5. YEAR IN REVIEW: Christian Rapper Renounces His Faith in Jesus as Great Falling Away Continues
  6. Are Angels and Demons Real—and Are They at Work Today?
  7. When This IHOP Leader Awoke to the Devastating Reality of Racism in America
  8. 'I Was a Monster': Woman's Shocking Transformation After Abandoning Heroin and Embracing Jesus
  9. Inspirational Speaker, Author Faces Major Backlash for Advocating for Canceling Christmas Church Services
  10. Is Santa Claus All in Good Fun or a Devastating Distraction?
more

Opinion

  1. YEAR IN REVIEW: Shocking New Video Shows What Is Really Going on at Yellowstone
  2. YEAR IN REVIEW: 4 Sexual Sins Every Christian Should Avoid
  3. Cub Scouts Facing Controversial 'Transgender Crisis'
  4. Is There Anything Prophetic About 2016's 'Leap Second'?
  5. YEAR IN REVIEW: 40-Year-Old David Wilkerson Prophecy Being Fulfilled Right in Front of Our Eyes
  6. How You Can Help Defeat the Spirit of Heaviness
  7. An Ex-Gay Christian Says It Was Easier To Leave Homosexuality Than To Change His Diet
  8. Prophetically Speaking, 2016 Was Surreal
  9. How Hanukkah Empowers Us to Overcome the New Anti-Israel Alignment
  10. YEAR IN REVIEW: 3 More Sure Signs Witchcraft Is Attacking You
  11. Obama and Israel From 2008 to 2016: A Story of Betrayal and Reversal
  12. YEAR IN REVIEW: What CNN and Fox Won't Tell You About the Move of God
  13. YEAR IN REVIEW: Why Some Believers Experience More Spiritual Warfare Than Others
  14. 5 More Important Prophetic Ministry Protocols
  15. 5 Ways To Move From a Great Shaking in 2016 to a Great Awakening in 2017
  16. Why Physical Fitness Should Be a Spiritual Priority
  17. YEAR IN REVIEW: Bill Johnson Answers Hard-Hitting Questions About Bethel Controversies
  18. Why Messianic Believers—and Christians—Should Diligently Pursue Peace Now
  19. YEAR IN REVIEW: Sologamy Rises as the Latest Marriage Perversion Trend
more

Issues

  1. Did the US Government Attack Matt Drudge?
  2. 8,000 to Participate in Inauguration Parade
  3. Curt Landry: Donald Trump and the Significance of 5777
  4. Pro-Israel Leader: Kerry Offered a False Moral Equivalence
  5. New Zealand Pro-Israel Groups Slam Their Government's Involvement in U.N. Resolution
  6. Report: Palestinians Promise More Anti-Israeli Action at the UN
  7. President-Elect's Spokesman: 'That's Not Acceptable'
  8. Trump Presidency Offers an Enormous Opportunity
  9. Hispanic Evangelical Leader Reacts to Inauguration Invitation
  10. Obama Expels Russian Diplomats, Places New Sanctions
  11. This Democrat Is Already Positioning Himself for 2020
  12. Court Decides Pro-Life Teachers Can Be Forced To Facilitate Planned Parenthood Projects
  13. Ted Cruz: History Will Record 'Bitter Clingers' Obama and Kerry as 'Relentless Enemies of Israel'
  14. President-Elect Trump May Be Considering Radical Changes to VA
  15. Prophecy: In America, God Has Supernaturally Prepared a Platform To Serve His Plan for the World
  16. Christian Human Rights Activist Detained in China
  17. We Must Connect the Dots on Homeland Security
  18. Is Netanyahu Considering a 'Return to Old Ways'?
  19. Here Are 5 Casualties in the 'Fight for $15'
  20. Here's Why Questioning Jeff Sessions' Credibility on Civil Rights Is Laughable
  21. Kerry Says Israel 'Cannot Be Both' Jewish and Democratic Without the 'Two-State Solution'
  22. Iranian Dissidents Want 'Closer Ties' to the Trump Administration
more

U.S.

  1. NYC Prepares for Terror Attacks on New Year's Eve
  2. Charlie Sheen Asks God to Kill Trump to Top Off 2016
  3. And the Pro-Life Person of the Year Is ...
  4. WATCH: Worship Artist Lauren Daigle Performs 'Trust In You' Live in Times Square
  5. Pastor Todd Fisher: My Mom, Debbie Reynolds, Wanted To Be With Carrie Fisher
  6. You Won't Believe Who Joined Billy Graham on the Most Admired Men in the World List
  7. Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After 'Star Wars' Actress Daughter
  8. Jonathan Cahn on What It Will Take To See Revival
  9. Obamacare Mandate Attacks Christian Doctors Over Transgenderism
  10. Shameful: 'National Geographic' Exploits Children in the Name of Political Correctness
more

World

  1. Britain Scolds Kerry Over Anti-Israel Resolution
  2. Yes, These Are Days Like Matthew 28, But ...
  3. Netanyahu Fires Back, Rebukes Obama Administration
  4. Did Obama Just Bring a Curse on America With Anti-Israel Vote?
  5. Kim Jong Un Bans Christmas, Forces Worship of Grandmother
  6. Aussie Invasion Continues in US With Musical Missionaries
  7. NHCLC Condemns Obama Administration for Abandoning Israel
  8. Israel Won't Annex Jerusalem Homes, Fearful of John Kerry's Actions
  9. 'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dead at 60
  10. 20,000 From 50 Countries To Converge To Encounter Jesus
more

Marketplace

  1. 5 Tips To Help You Survive a Moment With a Microphone
  2. Little Things Matter to the Lord
  3. Find Your Africa
  4. Leaders Provide Light
  5. Does the Holy Spirit Need Help in Filling God's House?
  6. Daniel Survived the Lions Long Before He Faced the Den
  7. Leaders See the Light
  8. 5.5 Words To Improve Influence
  9. Fly Like an Eagle
  10. Thankfully, the Holy Spirit Is Not in a Bad Mood
more
Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.