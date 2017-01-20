Alveda King, Bishop Harry Jackson speak at Trump's Inaugural Prayer Service
Key charismatic and evangelical leaders participate in interfaith prayer service at start of Donald Trump's presidency.
Key charismatic and evangelical leaders participate in interfaith prayer service at start of Donald Trump's presidency.
President Trump signs his first executive order hours after his inauguration.
The ceremony featured six prayers and even several presidential references to God.
With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday, will he honor the commitment that he made during his presidential campaign to end the spread of pornography?
The archbishop of New York prayed from the Catholic Scriptures during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
There are five traits successful missionaries need to make a lasting impact for Christ. Author: Kenneth Freire
Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder and dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, prays for America and its new president.
Paula White-Cain, senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Orlando, Florida, prayed for the united of our country during Donald Trump's inauguration.
Influential Detroit bishop, Wayne T. Jackson, cites lyrics from gospel great Mahalia Jackson as he prays for President Donald J. Trump.
Rev. Graham quoted from 1 Timothy, chapter 2, regarding Donald Trump's new authority.
I have been puzzled about the subject of inner healing for some time.
A healthy sexual relationship for a Christian couple takes effort, and it's worth working for.
This is how you win the battle to walk in your new identity in Christ.
It will be different than you might think—and much better.
When people look at you, it's easily recognizable.
The president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference was one of a handful who prayed prior to Donald Trump's inauguration.
Let's find out how you did!
Black-clad activists angry about Trump's inauguration smashed store car windows, blocked traffic and fought with police in riot gear, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.
More than 8,000 Americans, from military units to high school bands, will take part.
He said God is calling on Americans to "stand tall, stand free, stand independent and sovereign in the light of My glory."
Obama is the most unaccomplished president ever and got an eight-year free pass, while Trump is already a human piñata for the squishy right and the radical left.
Could this be a fulfillment of Revelation 13?
"I feel full of thanksgiving to God for the change in direction I sense is coming as soon as Trump is sworn in."
"This victory for equal access, our Constitution and Child Evangelism Fellowship is worth it.
Their research showed that the number of Christians known to have been killed "for faith-related reasons" From Nov. 1, 2015-Oct. 31, 2016 was less than 2 percent of the reports: 1,207.
But for just one day can't we all come together and choose to have hope for the future of this nation?
It is almost as if some in the mainstream media are actually trying to incite violence.
They will begin the work of "making America great again" over the weekend.
"Abortion businesses create a fake 'need' for women to get abortions through aggressive marketing campaigns. Take away the supply, and we find there is little actual demand."
Watch it live here, and follow along with our Inaugural facts on Twitter!
It's also the shortest inaugural speech ever given.
Will you join me in praying and hoping for the success of our 45th president and new commander in chief?
He predicted the Trump administration will dismantle the Washington establishment, unlike anything America has ever seen.
"Although the news media is predicting protests, what I'm seeing is that everyone is abuzz and excited by Trump's election and inauguration."
Some of them involve Paula White and Samuel Rodriguez.
When I flew into D.C. yesterday, there were so many Secret Servicemen on the plane I wondered what was going on!
Think you know your presidential history?
Each of these events has historical and traditional implications for the presidency.
The president, vice president and their wives will attend all three.
And when he says "today," he literally means right now.
It's 2017, and women are still being silenced—by other women.
Dennis Lindsay, son of J. Gordon Lindsay, recalls some of the most memorable events in this great move of God.
"This is a serious strategic challenge, and one Israeli leaders and American friends of the Jewish state urgently must analyze and address."
"To opt out of participation in this festival of the democratic process is to say publicly that their oath meant nothing."
Some say it will "heal" the president-elect's relationship with the LGBT community.
Many blame the election for the growing chasm between the right and left, but Graham says it's just not true.
"We recognize and sympathize with the concerns of individuals and communities who are directly affected ..."
"After President Reagan brought morning to America, conservatives went into hibernation," but not anymore.
The Southern Baptist pastor says he "holds no illusions" about President-elect Donald Trump, but expects religious freedom will be better-respected than it has the past 8 years.
Hank Kunneman shares that the Lord says we should be celebrating what is to come.
This is a serious issue, because a move could ignite a major reaction.
Evangelical Christians will now sit at a majority of the seats around the Cabinet Room table.