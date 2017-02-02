advertisement
Opinions

  1. The Truth About the Spirit of Rebellion at the Inauguration
  2. Judicial Watch: Emails Reveal Huma Abedin Secured a Lunch Meeting at the State Department for a Major Clinton Foundation Donor
  3. DNC Kicks Out One of Its Chairman Candidates
  4. President Trump Proclaims African-American History Month
  5. Bobby Jindal: Liberals Exposing Their Hypocrisy by Opposing Betsy DeVos
  6. President Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran
  7. Rex Tillerson's First Speech: 'Hi, I'm the New Guy'
  8. Prophetic Author: These Are Just Some of the Benefits of the Trump Presidency
  9. Betsy DeVos' Nomination Clears Next-to-Last Hurdle
  10. Former Obama Official: 4 Ways to 'Get Rid of'' President Trump
  11. 3 Big Cases Judge Gorsuch Could Hear
  12. Liberty Counsel Fights City's 'Human Rights Ordinance'
  13. Liberals Outraged Over Draft of Religious Liberty Bill
  14. The 5 Words That Never Fail to Touch President Trump's Heart
  15. Watch Live: This State's Senate Is About to Debate Defunding Planned Parenthood
  16. President Trump's First National Prayer Breakfast Speech: Freedom of Religion Is a Sacred Right
  17. Who's 'Leaking' President Trump's Private Phone Calls to the Media?
  18. Press Has a Meltdown Because President Trump Didn't Say Where He Was Going
  19. Gorsuch Will Not Shift the Balance of Power on the Supreme Court as Much as You May Think
  20. Media Lie: President Trump Won't Defy the Courts Like Andrew Jackson
  21. Biblical Scholar: This Doctor of the Church Solved the Immigration Issue 700 Years Ago
  22. Dr. Alveda King: 'It's Time to Slay the Beast!'
  23. Prophecy: 'Even This Week, I Will Shake Your Courts!'
  24. 70 Evangelical Leaders Meet With Ambassador-Designate David Friedman
  25. Republicans Tire of Democrat Stalling, Change the Rules
  26. A 'Cure' for the Johnson Amendment Has Been Offered in Congress
  27. Betsy DeVos' Nomination Is in Peril
  28. National Security Adviser: We're Putting Iran on Notice
  29. Rex Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State
U.S.

  1. Misty Edwards, Jaye Thomas Invade SXSW Showcase With Prophetic Worship
  2. Meet the Man of Faith Driving the Patriots Ahead of the Super Bowl
  3. The Supernatural Event That Happened at the Capitol
  4. Faith Tabernacle Parents Claim 'God's Will' When Toddler Dies From Lack of Medical Care
  5. Spirit-Filled Pastor Brings God Into City Wracked With Violence
  6. News Anchor Accidentally Ends Broadcast in Jesus' Name
  7. 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Terry Crews to Host MovieGuide® Awards
  8. School Sasses Atheists When Prayer Complaint Goes Viral
  9. YouTube Shuts Down Sermon Channel, Claiming 'Deceptive Practices'
  10. Man Fired for Invoking Christ's Name in an Email
Marketplace

  1. The Proverbs 16:3 Key to Restore Our Nation Back to God
  2. Is It Coincidence the Dow Hit 20,000 at the Same Time National Debt Reached $20 Trillion?
  3. Have You Fallen Prey to the Deception of the American Dream?
  4. Harriet Tubman Will Replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 Bill
  5. The Holy Spirit Trumps, Trump
  6. If the Holy Spirit Leads You to Water, Will You Drink?
  7. America's Decline Is Fueled by Little Hunger for Wisdom
  8. Is That the Best You Can Do?
  9. How Do You Remain Afloat in a Crisis?
  10. The Holy Spirit Leads Us to the Morning Star
Culture

  1. How Prayer Shifted a Supernatural Battle That Nearly Killed One Woman
  2. Sarah Silverman Calls for Military Overthrow of 'Mad King' Trump
  3. Reba McEntire Turns 'Back to God' With New Gospel Album
  4. Rick Joyner: Bob Jones' Media Prophecy Coming to Pass Before Our Very Eyes
  5. NFL Running Back Chooses Pulpit Over Playbook
  6. Morgan Freeman Calls Speaking in Tongues the 'Language of Heaven'
  7. Have Millennials Abandoned Their Faith?
  8. Sick New TV Show Tries to Spin Christianity as Murderous Motive
  9. Why Is It the Meanest People Have the Most 'Blessings' While Good People Go Without?
  10. Mark Zuckerberg Investigates 'the Role the Church Plays'
World

  1. World Vision Director Denies Funneling Millions to Terror Group
  2. French Soldier Wounds Machete-Wielding Attacker at Paris Louvre
  3. Activist Pastor Charged With Anti-Government Plot
  4. Franklin Graham: How Christians Should Respond to the 'Muslim' Ban
  5. Apostasy Watch: Lutheran Church Votes in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
  6. AK-47-Toting Terrorist Turns to Jesus Christ
  7. Sudan Sentences Missionary to 20 Years in Prison
  8. Court Clears 112 Suspected of Torching Christian Homes
  9. Syria: We Will Raise a 'New Generation' of Believers
  10. The Biblical Musical That Could Bring Revival to China
Opinion

  1. After 50 Weeks of Prayer, Is This Supreme Court Nominee God's Champion?
  2. The Surprising Reason OneVoiceDC Stopped Midway and Changed Our Prayer Focus
  3. 8 Traits of Biblical Outliers
  4. 4 Ways America Clearly Violated 2 Chronicles 7:14
  5. 2017: A New Apostolic Age for Israel and the Church
  6. Berkeley Protests Shine Light on What Truly Terrifies the Left
  7. Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Admonition Lest America Self-Destruct
  8. Perversion Watch: Another Politician Comes Out as Transgender
  9. Don't Close Your Heart to Refugees
  10. Lord, Protect Judge Gorsuch From Rabid, Liberal Jackals
  11. The Accusation the Apostle Paul's Enemies Could Never Prove
  12. Native Americans Show the Heart of Reconciliation — By Forgiving Before Our Apology
  13. Ex-Witch Exposes Rampant Spirit of Leviathan
  14. Ex-Muslim Reveals Startling Prophetic Insight Into Escalating Violence in Politics
