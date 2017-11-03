James Goll: Holy Spirit Says We Urgently Need Values-Anchored Believers in This Hour

To thrive in the coming days, we must be anchored in biblical values. ( Unsplash )

Recently, I had a dream in which I heard the following, "We have had purpose driven lives, and now we have presence-motivated people. But what we need for the days that are ahead are values-anchored believers." I can always tell when it is truly the voice of the Holy Spirit speaking. The content is way beyond what I could ever conceive or articulate on my own. God's word carries weight, grabs your attention and requires steps of action.

I was alerted to the fact that the Holy Spirit was not putting down of any of the previous stages or emphases mentioned in the dream, as they were each birthed from Him. Thank God that people have been discovering their God-given purpose and callings, resulting in purpose driven lives. Today, across the global body of Christ, people are discovering the sweet presence of the Holy Spirit. It is saturating our worship, changing our goals and empowering us for service, resulting in presence-motivated people.

But to navigate the days that are ahead, we need to be values-anchored believers. I have pondered much on each word in this one phrase. Values. Anchored. Believers. The Holy Spirit is a brilliant wordsmith. He said, "values-anchored believers." Wow! Let's look deeper into the meaning of this.

Every house is built on something.

Listen to the words of Jesus as recorded in Matthew 7:24–27 and the companion set of Scriptures in Luke 7:46-49.

'Whoever hears these sayings of Mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on a rock. And the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house. And it did not fall, for it was founded a rock. And every one who hears these sayings of Mine and does not do them will be likened to a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house. And it fell. And its fall was great.

Jesus made it clear that we must be hearers and doers of the Word of God. To withstand the winds and the waves that hit every house, family and society, we must be anchored in our values as believers. (For more on this, see an article I released in February 2016 titled "The Original W.W.W.—the Pathway to His Glory.")

Hebrews 6:19 gives us additional insight, stating, "We have this hope as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, which enters the Inner Place behind the veil." I love the Word of God and how it teaches us so much when we compare one passage with another. Hope is the positive expectation of good and the anchor to our soul (mind, will and emotions). When we drop the anchor of hope from the ship of our lives through the tumultuous waves of uncertain circumstances, we become immovable because we are connected to the rock of ages below.

My Personal Core Values

Many years ago, I established a set of core values on which my life has been anchored. Perhaps that is one of the reasons my house still stands to this day though every kind of wind and wave has come crashing in upon my shores. (I do not mean this as prideful boasting, but simply a testimony that this really works.)

So here are four key foundational values upon which my life is built (and I invite you to take them for your life):

God Is Good – Period.

Therefore, something good is just about to happen. Nothing Is Impossible with God.

Yesterday's risks become today's lifestyle. Everything Was Accomplished at Calvary.

Jesus declared on the cross, "It is finished!" I Am (and You Are) Significant and Cherished by God.

If His eye is on the sparrow, I know He is watching over me.

Here are some additional godly beliefs I have grafted into my soul:

Worship God with your questions.

Do not doubt in darkness what God has spoken in the light.

Build a safe house where there are secure boundaries of holiness.

Feed yourself on a healthy diet of God's Word.

Family is God's idea. Love, serve and value your family.

Be committed to a community of believers cultivating a culture of honor.

Forgive, forget and forge ahead!

Declare with me, "The best is yet to come!"

"We have had purpose driven lives and now we have presence-motivated people. But what we need for the days that are ahead are values-anchored believers."

I believe values-anchored believers will provide in Jesus the cures for societal ills, profitable businesses, healthy families, growing churches and will be a shining light to a lost world in the days that are ahead, in Jesus' name. Something good is just about to happen!

