Have Spiritual Warriors Misinterpreted Jesus' Words About the Gates of Hell?

When Jesus told Peter he was the rock on which He would build His church, did he really say, "And the gates of hell shall not prevail against it" (Matt. 16:18)?

The common translation may be a mistranslation, biblical scholar Michael Heiser tells The Jim Bakker Show about Matthew 16:18.

"We all know that this is a big blow-up passage," Heiser says. "... I think 'upon this rock' is the place where they're standing. And I get that because of the Old Testament history of that place."

So what does Heiser think the passage actually means? Watch the video to see.

