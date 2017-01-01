Why Jeremiah 29:11 Is Not Meant for You Specifically

Christian Reality Star Pleads Guilty to Multiple Counts of Child Rape
"The family has remained fully cooperative throughout this investigation. Although the criminal ...
Eugene Peterson Retracts Same-Sex Marriage Statement
"To clarify, I affirm a biblical view of marriage: one man to one woman. I affirm a biblical ...
Experience Authentic Worship
Tracy Manno, releases a new acoustic worship song "Let Your Name Be Praised."
Cindy Jacobs Reveals Powerful One-Word Prophecy
And it's not even in English.
Should You Attend a Same-Sex Wedding?
Consider these four biblical facts.
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
Pope Francis Alters Centuries' Worth of Tradition With One Order
It's one of the most significant changes in the church's history.
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
Prophecy: The Body of Christ Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction
When the Lord woke Bobby Conner up for this, the pastor begged for some verses to support the word. ...
Hillsong Proclaims the 'Beautiful Name' of Jesus Christ Live From Sydney
When the music drops out, all you can hear is a crowd of thousands worshipping together.
Lance Wallnau Releases Shocking Prophecy About North Korean Breakthrough
"Nobody's talking about it, but we ought to be, as a Christian community, aware that's ...
Hot New Fashion Trend Has Men Dressing in Skirts, Dresses and 8-Inch Heels
The distinctions between men and women are being blurred, and there are many who would like to ...
Demands Escalate for Lysa Terkeurst to Step Down After Divorce Announcement
What do you think?
