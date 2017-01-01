Why Jeremiah 29:11 Is Not Meant for You Specifically

Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." Most Christians internalize that promise. But Joseph Solomon cautions that when we take the verse out of context, we lose sight of its deeper meaning.

