Bishop: 'It's Time to Punch the Enemy With Prophecy'

Bishop Ron Webb prophesied good warfare over Jim Bakker and his family as they produce The Jim Bakker Show.

"God says that from now on, when warfare hits you, you punch the enemy with the prophecy," Webb tells the Bakkers.

Webb bases his word on 1 Timothy.

"We've all been taught on down through the years to offset the attack of the enemy is by praying and fasting, and that is so true, but ..."

Watch the video to see more.

Jessilyn Justice is the director of online news for Charisma. Born and raised in a pastor's family in Alabama, she attended Lee University and the Washington Journalism Center. She's passionate about sharing God's goodness through storytelling. Tell her what you think of this story on Twitter @jessilynjustice.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction