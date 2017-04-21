Has Immigration Jihad Come to America?

Muslims pray during Friday prayers in the street in front of the city hall of Clichy, near Paris, France, April 21, 2017, after an unauthorised place of worship was closed by local authorities. ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

Why is the topic of Islamic immigration so important to you and your family, and why is it in the news now daily?

Jesus, in Luke 21 said concerning the last days there would be "upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity." He went on to warn, "People will be terrified at what they see coming upon the earth."

Maybe you are as shocked as I am, by the news reports about the growing chaos in Europe where extensive Muslim migration seems to be wreaking havoc on the entire European continent.

Europe is now facing:

Horrendous acts of mass terrorism An epidemic of rape and sexual assault against European women Large, jihadist neighborhoods where even police don't want to enter.

Even in Sweden, which was once a calm and peaceful nation we are learning of the skyrocketing cases of rape by Muslim immigrants and of course, the recent terrorist bombing and mowing down of innocent citizens by a jihadist in a stolen truck.

Veteran investigative journalist, Leo Hohmann, in his excellent book, Stealth Invasion, said, "... America is heading down the same suicidal path."

In his book, Hohmann uncovers a transformation that is taking place in the United States, not only in gateway cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, but also in such all-American towns as Twin Falls, Idaho, and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to the Muslim Brotherhood's own documents seized by the FBI, "civilization jihad" involves infiltrating and conquering Western democracies from within.

"The process of settlement is a 'Civilization-Jihadist Process' with all the word means. The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and 'sabotaging' its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions."

"Civilization jihad" or "resettlement jihad" is known in the Islamic religion as "hijra." It's a sacred Muslim doctrine second only to jihad. The Islamic doctrine of hijrah means "conquest via immigration."

There's been lot of talk in the news about the Muslim refugee crisis but none seem to be considering the doctrine of hijrah. Is that wise?

Jerusalem was first taken through hijrah.

Constantinople fell to Islam through hijrah.

Some believe we are now in a global hijrah, with the radical Muslims believing that if they take Europe, all of Western civilization will fall and they will implement global Shira law.

Under sharia, if a gay person is discovered, he'll be thrown off a high building.

Women are basically slaves, and public beheadings become the acceptable and sometimes overused method of capital punishment.

The Jerusalem post reported that a 15-year old boy was beheaded for listening to pop music. Sharia court of ISIS sentenced him to death.

Hohmann, in Stealth Invasion, makes a clear connection between the problems of growing violence and unrest that have plagued Europe and what is now unfolding across America.

For example, the terror attacks on Chattanooga; Orlando; San Bernardino; St. Cloud, Minnesota; Aberdeen, South Dakota; and Manhattan were all carried out by Muslim immigrants, or by sons of Muslim immigrants.

But we've been kept in the dark about the radical Muslim plans to permanently transform our nation. The media is silent.

A special needs girl was sexually assaulted in Aberdeen, South Dakota, a place where I have ministered on occasion. And the secular media provided nothing but a small piece about it and they refused to mention the attack was carried out by a Muslim immigrant.

"... America's leaders actively deceive the American people about the sheer scale of Muslim hatred and commitment to jihad," wrote David French who is a staff writer at National Review, an attorney, and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Now, most Muslims are not radical killers, but according to intelligence services around the world, radical Muslims (the kind that terrorize, torture and kill) are around us now.

Fifteen years ago, the Director of Central Intelligence, George J. Tenet, already saw the handwriting on the wall, but then seemed to believe jihadists were fewer in the number than we know now.

In a speech, he discussed "... the small subset of radical Muslims who also happen to be violent and murderous. And [they're] targeting the United States, our people, our way of life."

Arch Bishop Monsignor Carlos Liberati, of Italy said that Islam will soon become Europe's main religion thanks to three things:

The huge number of Muslim migrants The increasing secularism of native Europeans The weakness of Christianity

"In 10 years we will all be Muslims because of our stupidity. Italy and Europe live in a pagan and atheist way, they make laws that go against God and they have traditions that are proper of paganism."

But he continued by saying, "Europe could still be saved. But salvation will only come in Jesus and a return to His faith."

What does this mean to you and to your family, and what can you do now?

First, answer these questions: Is this what I want for America? Do I want Sharia law in my future? If the answers are no, then:

Get back to Jesus and get back into a real Bible-believing, Spirit-filled church if you have drifted away (Heb. 10:25). Get back to church and help guide our nation back to the Christian values upon which this country was founded. Listen to God and return to obeying His Word and responding to the Holy Spirit before it's too late.

In Deuteronomy 28:15b-25a, Moses warned: "If you will not listen to the voice of the lord your God ... The Lord will send cursing, vexation, and rebuke on you in all that you set your hand to do, until you are destroyed and until you perish quickly because of the wickedness of your doings, by which you have forsaken Me ... The Lord will cause you to be defeated before your enemies." 3. Request that our government leaders understand the doctrine of hijra before making decisions on Islamic immigration. Proverbs 18:13 says, "He who answers a matter before he hears it, it is folly and shame to him." And it's folly to make these decisions about our country without knowing what the agenda of hijra really is. . 4. Read Leo Hohmann's book, Stealth Invasion, and encourage others to read it as well. He pulls no punches about what is really happening in our own country. 5. Finally, know that God does not hate Muslims. Jesus died for them too. Pray that their eyes would be open to the truth of Christ's gospel and the kingdom of God. Muslims in the Middle East are turning to Jesus in unprecedented numbers. Many are having dreams and visions about Jesus. I believe this is an answer to many believers' intercessory prayers. And always remember how it's all going to turn out: "The kingdoms of the world have become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever" (Rev. 11:15). Dr. Dave Williams served for over 30 years as pastor of Mount Hope Church in Lansing, Michigan, with over 500 outreach ministries around the world. During his tenure, Mount Hope Church gave over $40,000,000 to world and local missions. His leadership training course, The Art of Pacesetting Leadership, is credited with catapulting one church from 226 to over 4,000. Another church went from 8 to over 1,000. His all-time best-selling book, The New Life: The Start of Something Wonderful, is a practical, step-by-step guide to help new believers become established in their Christian walk and has sold over 2.5 million copies. On May 2, 2017, Charisma House will release his latest book, Hope in the Last Days. Dave now focuses on helping young ministers whenever he has an opportunity.

