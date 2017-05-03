WARNING: Jezebel's Witchcraft Is Rising Rapidly in March

The Jezebel spirit's witchcraft is rising—and always rises—during this time of the year.

News of witches attacking President Donald Trump went viral, but there's another type of witchcraft attack that all believers need to know about in this season.

Let me clarify, I am not talking about incantations and spells from witches and warlocks. I'm talking about spiritual witchcraft as in 2 Kings 9:22. Some translations say, "Jezebel and her sorceries."

The word for witchcraft in 2 Kings 9:22 comes from the Hebrew "kesheph." It means sorcery and witchcraft. Merriam-Webster defines witchcraft as "the use of sorcery or magic, communication with a familiar." Sorcery is defined as "the use of magical powers that are obtained through evil spirits." The Queen Jezebel in the Old Testament was influenced by the spirit we call Jezebel today. She was practicing witchcraft—sorcery—against her enemies.

Jezebel Worship Off the Charts

Now, during Lent, some people have a tendency to exalt Mary, the mother of Jesus. But we know that's not God's will. God has "highly exalted [Jesus] and gave Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of the Father" (Phil 2:9-11).

I am not Catholic-bashing here. This is not about a religion or a denomination. It's about spiritual practices in which some are engaging.

Where Mary is exalted, it empowers the spirit of Jezebel and her witchcrafts. Some people in some religions refer to Mary as the queen of heaven. But Ashtoreth, the chief pagan goddess of war and sex mentioned in the Old Testament, is also known as the queen of heaven. And it's the Ashtoreth spirit that's behind Jezebel. The Lord speaks of the queen of heaven in Jeremiah 7, noting that the people of Judah were giving offerings to other gods and provoking Him to anger. The Old Testament Jezebel's father, Ethbal, was the high priest of the goddess.

Again, exalting Mary seems to empower the queen of heaven, also known as Jezebel. Lifting Mary up to a place where only Jesus belongs unleashes demonic activity in that territory. As demonic activity increases, people report feelings of oppression, fatigue, strong spiritual warfare against the mind that makes you feel like quitting, and even physical manifestations for which doctors can't find a reason. Are you experiencing any of these things?

Passivity Won't Deliver You From Jezebel's Witchcraft

Always remember, we aren't wrestling against flesh and blood, yet we do need to put on our whole armor and engage in the battle. Passivity isn't going to deliver you from Jezebel's witchcraft.

"For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds, casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is complete" (2 Cor. 10:3-6).

When it comes to witchcraft, we have to withstand it. The Bible says to "be firm in faith [against his onset—rooted, established, strong, immovable, and determined]" (1 Pet. 5:9a, AMPC). It's easy enough to give in to witchcraft, especially if you don't know what is attacking you. So again, when you feel like giving up, when you feel tired for no reason, when you have strong confusion, when you are fighting an intense battle in your mind and when infirmities are manifesting, it could be witchcraft. Resist it at its onset. Cast it off. Submit yourself to God. "Resist the devil [stand firm against him], and he will flee from you" (James 4:7).

Again, submit yourself to the lordship of Christ. Exalt His name. Thank Him for His blood. Rejoice in the Lord. Praise and worship carry breakthrough. That's often all it takes to change the spiritual climate in your home. And worship is where we should start because He is worthy of our adoration.

If worship doesn't break the witchcraft, take authority over it in the name above all names. Witchcraft has to bow at the name of Jesus. But make sure you don't have any common ground with the enemy. Repent for any rebellion in your heart, and surrender your will anew to God. Remember, we are more than conquerors in Christ, and no weapon formed against us can prosper—not even witchcraft. Our job is to be spiritually discerning enough to catch the devil at his onset, resist him, rebuke him and praise God for the victory. Amen.

