Ex-Witch Reveals the Single Most Important Sign You Need Deliverance

After years of deep inner healing after dabbling in the occult and witchcraft, Beth Eckert has become an expert of sorts in the supernatural.

The ex-witch says biblically, deliverance is God saving you from your enemy.

"While deliverance can mean casting demons out, that's definitely not the entire scope of what deliverance is," Eckert says.

Deliverance can set you free right now from struggles that have plagued your life.

Watch the video to see how.

