Ex-Muslim Reveals Startling Prophetic Insight Into Escalating Violence in Politics

A former Muslim says the Lord is giving him specific political visions about escalating violence and terrorism, Billye Brim says on The Jim Bakker Show.

"The Lord told him about ISIS and what they wanted to do," Brim recounts.

Brim says the Lord told the man to tell Brim his visions so she could judge them.

That's when she realized just how prophetic the man was.

Watch the video to see more.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.