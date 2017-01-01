Spiritual Warfare: Outsmart the Crafty One

The lion can roar but not devour. ( Flickr )

"Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the devil walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour" (1 Pet. 5:8).

Satan is quite crafty. He takes advantage of every opening you give him to enter your life. I am familiar with his schemes.

In my 50 years, I have given the enemy footholds in my life—footholds that, unfortunately, became strongholds. And those strongholds have brought chaos and heartache. I blame no one but myself for opening the door to the devil's wiles.

The devil has already lost the war. But we have to be intentional about the battle and take advantage of every weapon of spiritual warfare God has supplied us with to beat him down.

My friend and editor of Charisma magazine, Jennifer LeClaire, once wrote, "The Holy Spirit also showed me that we already possess every weapon we need for battle, but we sometimes don't know we have them. He showed me that the fruit of the Spirit manifested can be a weapon against the enemy: love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and self-control. It drives the devil crazy when you walk in love or remain at peace. It's one way we submit ourselves to God; resist the devil and watch him flee (James 4:7).

In other words, it's up to you to take the battle to him and refuse to allow him to get his foot in the door of your life. "Do not give place to the devil" (Eph. 4:27). He can't work in your life if you don't allow it.

The lion can roar but not devour.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.