Why You May Want to Stop Buying Nike Shoes for Good

Nike funds the Population Council, an international nonprofit organization that supports abortion, according to the council's website. The council conducts biomedical, social science and public health research plus helps build research capacities in developing countries. ( Maxime FORT/Flickr/CC )

One-third of its research relates to HIV and AIDS. The other major program areas include reproductive health, poverty, youth and gender. The Population Council "offers policymakers and healthcare providers the evidence they need to help communities implement safer abortion and post-abortion care practices, increase positive health-seeking behavior and reduce stigma."



Plus, Nike is involved with Planned Parenthood. Fortune magazine reported on July 13, 2015, "Nike matches its employees' contributions to the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate in Oregon but didn't specify the sum."



On the Nike Foundation's 2014 tax form, Nike matches gifts to the Susan G. Komen New York City and Minnesota chapters that fund Planned Parenthood.



Nike is an American multinational corporation headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, in the Portland metro area. Nike is one of the world's largest suppliers of athletic shoes, apparel and sports equipment, with revenue in excess of $24.1 billion in fiscal year 2012.



Nike employs more than 44,000 people worldwide. The Nike brand is the most valuable brand among sports businesses, valued at $19 billion. Many professional athletes have contracts with Nike to promote their shoes.



Nike was the provider of uniforms and products for the Olympic Games in Rio. Nike also supports the LGBT agenda, going so far as to have an ad promoting transgenders during the Olympics.



Nike supports USA Track & Field with a 23-year deal worth $500 million. Many complain this deal will basically allow Nike to control USA Track & Field for years.

