One of the Best Ways to Overcome Your Emotional Storms

The only way to overcome emotional storms is to keep the atmospheric pressure inside yourself high by being full of the Spirit. ( Flickr )

When I woke up one morning, a weird word was on my mind: "barometer." I didn't know what it meant, although I've seen the word used in weather reports.

I felt the Spirit compelling me to look up the meaning.

What I learned can be a great help to those who experience emotional storms often—overwhelmed with depression, anxiety, fear or any other negative emotion.

A barometer measures pressure in the atmosphere.

When the atmospheric pressure is high in your area, that means fair weather, because the atmosphere can resist stormy weather patterns that are trying to come into your area.

But when the atmospheric pressure is low, that means storms can come in to your area because storms take the path of least resistance.

The Spirit revealed this truth to me: The only way to overcome emotional storms is to keep the atmospheric pressure inside yourself high by being full of the Spirit.

That way, when pressures are high in your external circumstances, you will be able to overcome them because they can't get inside you—after all, you are already filled.

You are a new creation in Christ, and Jesus lives out His life through you through the power of the Holy Spirit. Here is a picture of your new character, found in Colossians 3:12-17:

So embrace, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, a spirit of mercy, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, and longsuffering. Bear with one another and forgive one another. If anyone has a quarrel against anyone, even as Christ forgave you, so you must do. And above all these things, embrace love, which is the bond of perfection. Let the peace of God, to which also you are called in one body, rule in your hearts. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.

From now on, think of your feelings as a barometer. When you are full of the Spirit, you are full of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

But when you are spiritually low, you are habitually worried, troubled, fearful, doubtful, depressed, jealous, prone to anger, selfish, envious and lack self-control.

When you feel this way, check your body. When you experience negative emotions, you will feel tension in your body. The enemy will often use this tension to move you to practicing addictive habits.

I think of it as a puppet on a string. So when you feel tense, consciously relax your body to release that tension. The more relaxed you are, the harder you make it for the enemy to pull on you.

Retreating to the Father, praying, meditating on His word and speaking it to yourself throughout the day keeps the spiritual pressure inside yourself high so you can resist emotional storms. These disciplines also inspire you to praise and worship Him.

When praise and worship fill your heart, then you will know your spiritual atmospheric pressure is high enough to overcome any storms that come your way.

I hope you start practicing this principle every day. As you stay filled with the Spirit and are led by the Spirit, you will live a victorious life. You will also draw others to Jesus because they will see the difference in you and want the peace you have.

Once 240 pounds and a size 22, Kimberly Taylor can testify of God's healing power to end binge eating. She is an author and the creator of the Christian weight-loss website takebackyourtemple.com. Visit today for inspirational health and weight-loss tips.

For the original article, visit takebackyourtemple.com.

