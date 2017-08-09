The Big Problem With Marriage

"The bride and groom are standing in front of everyone, looking better than they are ever going to look again." ( StockSnap/Pixabay/Pubilc Domain )

In the book Sacred Thirst, the author writes, "The bride and groom are standing in front of everyone, looking better than they are ever going to look again, getting so much attention and affirmation. Everybody even stands when they walk in so it's easy to think this marriage, at least, is about them. It's not. Just look at the worn-out parents sitting in the first pew—they understand this. The only reason these parents are still married is because long ago they learned how to handle the hurt they caused each other. They know that the last thing you ever want to do with hurt is to let it define you."

This last statement offers one of the most profound points that I've read on brokenness. Those who do not allow hurt to entrap them can turn brokenness into an unbreakable force, but those shackled by past pain are truly imprisoned by it—this is the big problem in marriage today—the walls we build to protect may eventually imprison.

How can we undo the emotional pain that we experience? First, we must understand that our mind is where battles are either won or lost. Those who do not forgive or release bitterness, anger and hurt, never experience freedom, happiness or "true" restoration. It all starts here.

Ephesians 4:31-32 says to "Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, outbursts, and blasphemies, with all malice, be taken away from you. And be kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ also forgave you." Simply stated, if you fail to forgive, bitterness and anger, though skillfully masked, can and will tarnish relationships.

Regardless of what you have endured, God can deliver you from the emotional scars and feelings of abandonment and break the walls that imprison. Married, divorced, separated or single, God can turn brokenness into an unbreakable force, but it is imperative that your mind is renewed by applying biblical principles, beginning with forgiveness.

Those who have walked in true forgiveness know that God restores. It's been well-stated that life makes us bitter or it makes us better—the choice is ours. God can deliver those broken by a failed marriage, but in order for change to occur on the outside (remarriage or restoration) it first must occur on the inside. Strongholds include bitterness, pride, lust, selfishness, substance abuse, toxic relationships, anger and physical abuse, to name a few. These destructive influences hinder the healing and rebuilding process. Healing begins with a commitment to work on those areas known to be detrimental to your spiritual health and the health of the relationship.

It's little wonder that many go through life-changing partners, careers or residency searching for someone or something that can never be found apart from the wholeness that a personal relationship with Christ brings. If this is you, I encourage you to stop wandering from relationship to relationship and allow God to rebuild and restore: "Therefore repent and be converted, that your sins may be wiped away, that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord" (Acts 3:19).

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=667146739" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=667146739" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Do you desire peace and joy again? Simply return to God: "You shall seek Me and find Me, when you shall search for Me with all your heart" (Jer. 29:13). Full surrender provides fertile ground for joy and peace.

If you're like me, you may realize that many years of "wandering" could have been avoided. Many, no doubt, had direction for their marriage, but because of selfishness, disobedience, disregard or a deaf ear to God's direction, it ended in divorce ... but God can rebuild and redeem your life.

Don't allow past brokenness to cause future pain. Regret and failure will linger as long as we let them. Scripture is very clear: We are to forget those things that are behind us and focus on those things ahead. You can't change where you've been, but you can change where you're going.

I learned that shepherds, from time to time, broke the leg of a lamb that continually wandered from the flock and, thus, the shepherd's protection. The shepherd would then splint the broken leg and carry the lamb on his shoulders for weeks until the leg healed. As painful as this was for the lamb, it was necessary to protect it from being ravished by wolves or other predators. In time, through the broken and dependent relationship, the lamb learned to walk and to remain in the protective presence of his shepherd. This concept was well stated by David in Psalms 51:8, "that the bones that You have broken may rejoice." And Isaiah reminds us, "All of us like sheep have gone astray" (53:6). Ironically, many thank the Lord for using their divorce to bring them back to the Good Shepherd.

What will it take to bring you back? A deliberate decision to stay close to the Him can avoid unneeded pain and provide safety and protection; it's the first step in the rebuilding process.

Special Event: Dating, engaged, married, separated or divorced, join us at Westside Christian Fellowship in Southern California, beginning Sept. 24 for The Blessed Marriage series: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., 9306 Leona Ave. 93551. Or livestream it. More at WCFAV.org.

Shane Idleman is the founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in Leona Valley, California, just North of Los Angeles. He recently released his seventh book, Desperate for More of God at shaneidleman.com. Shane's sermons, articles, books, and radio program can all be found at wcfav.org. Follow him on Facebook at: facebook.com/confusedchurch.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction