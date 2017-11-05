Franklin Graham Prophesies Matthew 16 Over 136 Countries

Franklin Graham speaks at the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians. ( Franklin Graham/Facebook )

Six hundred representatives from 136 countries gathered to stand in the gap for the persecuted body of Christ as part of the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians.

Among them stood evangelist Franklin Graham, who reiterated Christ's words in Matthew 16.

"But we must remember that no one has suffered more than our Lord Jesus Christ. Even in the church's darkest days, His words ring true: 'Upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it,'" Graham says.

The representatives "heard first-hand testimonies of persecution. Family members of the Egyptian men who were beheaded by ISIS on that beach two years ago were among those with us. I hope you will commit to pray for those living in difficult and dangerous circumstances in so many countries around the world. The Bible tells us, 'Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.'"

Amen!

