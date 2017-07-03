2 More States Rise Up to Defeat Jezebel's Lies

Pornography has been labeled as a public health crisis in multiple states. ( Public Domain )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Pornography has been recognized as a "public health crisis" by two more U.S. states.

Both Virginia and South Dakota have acknowledged that pornography has hit "crisis" levels.

The Virginia State House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution expressing concerns over the damaging effects it has on its users. In South Dakota, there were unanimous votes in both the House and Senate.

Dangers

The resolutions have been welcomed by several anti-pornography organizations—The National Center for Sexual Exploitation noted that they will "pave the way for greater awareness and national dialogue on the issue," predicting it would lay the groundwork to protect some children "from being unintentionally exposed to pornography."

A spokesman for Fight the New Drug, an organization that warns of the dangers of pornography addiction, said it welcomed efforts "to educate the world on the dangers of pornography".

In 2016, Utah became the first U.S. state to declare pornography to be a "public health crisis."

UK

Last month, a Scottish rapper warned that pornography can "fundamentally deform our conception of human intimacy" and that access should be severely restricted.

Darren 'Loki' McGarvey made the comments in The Scotsman newspaper, where he admitted struggling with pornography for 10 years.

He said that the explicit images have the potential to "distort the way we think about sex" and make real human intimacy seem "unnatural."

In a stark warning, McGarvey concluded that pornography "creates, in many, a ferocious compulsion which can fundamentally deform our conception of human intimacy."

This article originally appeared on The Christian Institute.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.