Did Russia Just Unite the Nations Prophesied in Ezekiel 38?

Russia's power play in the Middle East may have just united Gog and Magog and other principalities described in Ezekiel 38, according to reports.

The Old Testament prophet wrote:

And the word of the Lord came to me, saying: "Son of man, set your face against Gog of the land of Magog, the prince of Rosh, Meshek and Tubal, and prophesy against him," and say: "Thus says the Lord God: I am against you, O Gog, the prince of Rosh, Meshek and Tubal. And I will turn you back and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you out, and all your army, horses, and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with buckler and shield, all of them handling swords. Persia, Ethiopia, and Put with them, all of them with shield and helmetI will do so to Gomer and all its troops, Beth Togarmah of the north quarters and all its troops, and many peoples with you (Ezek. 38:1-6).

In modern times, Russia may be the catalyst to the prophecy, Prophecy News Watch reports.

Newsweek labeled Russia as the "Middle East's power broker."

Away from tanks and physical warfare, the country's primary weapon may very well be their hacking and Internet technology, AlJazeera reports.

National Interest recently reported one of Russia's largest military tanks just entered the Middle East.

"First and foremost this is a question of regaining our strategic influence," Senator Oleg Morozov, a member of Russia's Federation Council international affairs committee, tells Newsweek. Or, as Dmitri Trenin, director of Moscow's Carnegie Center, puts it: "The goal of [Putin's] foreign policy is to restore Russia as a global major power. For him to be able to operate in the Middle East, in competition with the U.S., is a badge of [being] a major power. That is what Russia did in Syria."

The reports continue.

"What makes the Middle East monster deadly is the interplay between the Iranian terrorist regime and its surrogates Hezbollah and the Assad regime; Russian President Vladimir Putin's deployment of bombers into Syria and Iraq after a 40-year Russian hiatus in the region and the medieval beheaders of the Islamic State," according to The Washington Times.

Officially, Russia is allied with China, Iran, Belarus and Syria. Is this the beginning of the long-awaited Gog and Magog?

