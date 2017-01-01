Judge Sentences Christian Man to a Year in Prison Over a Facebook Post

An Algerian Christian has been sentenced to a year in prison for a post he made on Facebook.
An Algerian Christian has been sentenced to a year in prison for a post he made on Facebook. (Courtesy)

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

An Algerian Christian has been sentenced to a year in prison for a post he made on Facebook.

On Jan. 8, the court in Bouira (100 km east of Algiers) found Samir Chamek, 34, guilty of insulting Islam and its prophet over items he posted on his Facebook page.

Samir says he will now appeal to the Supreme Court.

The sentencing follows a year-long legal battle:

December 2015 - Cybercrime officers of the Bouira Judicial Police saw pictures and comments on Chamek's Facebook page; they said the posts were "accusing the prophet Muhammad of terrorism and murder and comparing the prophet to Hitler, mentioning the persecution and massacre of the Jews."

Chamek was subsequently detained by police on Dec. 6, 2015, but then released. He told World Watch Monitor (WWM): "I was arrested and taken to the police station, where I was interrogated for nearly five hours. I was asked to open my Facebook page, which I did."

Based on the report of the Bouira Police, the public prosecutor at the Bouira Court initiated legal proceedings against him for the charge of offending and insulting Islam and its prophet under article 144 (bis) of the Algerian Criminal Code.

July 3, 2016 – Chamek was tried and fined 100,000 Algerian dinars (US$ 900); the public prosecutor had requested a sentence of two years in prison and a 50,000-dinar fine. Not satisfied with this verdict, the representative of the public prosecutor appealed.

Oct. 2, 2016 - The appeal hearing took place in Chamek's absence. The public prosecutor asked for the maximum penalty under Article 144 (bis): five years' imprisonment.

Oct. 16, 2016 - The court gave its verdict: five years in prison and a 100,000-dinar fine.

Dec. 25, 2016 - Chamek appealed against that judgment at a court hearing.

Jan. 8, 2017 - The judge cut the jail sentence to one year and cancelled the fine.

"I will appeal to the Supreme Court," Chamek told WWM. "I explained to the judge that I only shared publications from other people, and I do not master the computer and French very well."

(Many inhabitants of former French colony Algeria still speak French. However, in the Berber region, most people speak their own Berber language and Arabic).

On Sept. 6, 2016, another Algerian Christian, Slimane Bouhafs, was sentenced by the Court of Setif (300 km east of Algiers) to three years in prison. He also was accused for offending Islam and its prophet in a post on Facebook. He is currently serving his prison sentence, and his family has sought a presidential pardon, so far without success.

Algeria is No. 36 on the 2017 Open Doors World Watch List, which ranks the 50 countries in which it is most difficult to be a Christian.

This article originally appeared on World Watch Monitor.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Kim Burrell with Pharrell Williams

    The Real Reason Kim Burrell Was Targeted

    Yes, much of it had to do with her comments on homosexuality, but there's far more to it. 

  • Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, hold a banner during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    11 Numbers That Connect the Year 2017, Israel and Donald Trump

    To the naysayers, I would suggest that from the very beginning, God has always put a lot of ...

  • How to Quit Porn in 2017

    How to Quit Porn in 2017

    Most men who make a New Year's resolution to never watch porn again find themselves back on the same websites in no time. Discover the only key that can truly set someone free.

  • "In that day the LORD with His fierce and great and strong sword shall punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, even Leviathan the twisted serpent ...

    Jezebel Curse Broken, but Leviathan Still Raging Over America

    With the national shifting of political and spiritual authorities, this "fleeing serpent" ...

  • Yes, if you break even one law you are a lawbreaker, but specific sins have specific consequences.

    Is All Sin the Same?

    Immature Christians love to proclaim, "Don't judge me because my sin is a different flavor ...

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • Not too long ago I walked into a Macy's, and it was eerily quiet. I stumbled around the men's department looking for something to buy, but I was deeply disappointed in what was being offered.

    It's a Retail Apocalypse: Sears, Macy's and The Limited Are All Closing Stores

    We have never seen anything quite like this in our entire history, and nobody is quite sure what is ...

  • 5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.

  • Cindy Jacobs

    2017: Year of the Breakthrough

    "There will be a significant increase in miracles and signs and wonders."

  • Bishop Eddie Long speaks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

    Eddie Long: The Devil Didn't Want Me to Come to Church

    The bishop stepped back into the pulpit, amid swirling rumors and accusations, to deliver this ...

  • FLL airplane

    Spirit of Chaos Erupts in Fort Lauderdale After Fatal Airport Shooting

    Less than a mile from my church, a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood ...

  • Paula White responds to critics.

    Paula White Responds to 'Heretic, Apostate, Charlatan' Accusations

    "I have hesitated to even address such patently false accusations about my personal life and my ...

  • What do you see?

    Winged Demon or Social Media Hoax? You Decide

    This is just eerie.

  • God&#39;s Power at Work in the Church Today

    God's Power at Work in the Church Today

    Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.