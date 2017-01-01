OJ Simpson: I Could Have Been a Better Christian

( REUTERS/Jason Bean/POOL )

During his parole hearing on Thursday, O.J. Simpson says he is committing to being a better Christian after time in prison.

"I was always a good guy, but could have been a better Christian, and my commitment to change is to be a better Christian," Simpson says.

Simpson is up for parole after serving time for a 2008 robbery in which he was charged with 12 criminal counts, including assault, burglary, coercion, kidnapping and robbery, all with use of a deadly weapon.

But in prison, Simpson says he refocused on his faith.

According to the AP, Simpson's friend Tom Scotto, who said he visits Simpson in prison every few months, said the former football star has "really been a positive force in there. He's done a lot of good for a lot of people"

Scotto said Simpson leads a Baptist prayer group, mentors inmates, coaches sports teams and serves as the commissioner in a prison yard softball league.

Some reports claim Simpson converted to Islam a few years ago but remain largely unconfirmed.

Simpson was granted parole by a 4-0 vote.

Jessilyn Justice is the director of online news for Charisma. Born and raised in a pastor's family in Alabama, she attended Lee University and the Washington Journalism Center. She's passionate about sharing God's goodness through storytelling. Tell her what you think of this story on Twitter @jessilynjustice.

