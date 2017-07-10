Ex-Church of God Youth Pastor Charged With Sexual Assault

A former Church of God youth pastor appeared in court this month for multiple counts of sexual assault for an incident that occurred five years ago. ( HoustonDWIAttorney.net )

A former Church of God youth pastor appeared in court this month for multiple counts of sexual assault for an incident that occurred five years ago.

Blaine Faircloth, who was 28 at the time, allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old during a church trip.

According to a warrant, Faircloth is accused of using a position of authority as a youth pastor in a church group to coerce the teen into a sexual relationship, MLive reports.

Faircloth reportedly worked at Riverview Church of God at the time of the incident.

Court records show Faircloth was charged June 21 with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, MLive reports.

Riverview Church did not respond to comment requests.

