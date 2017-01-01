IRS, Postal Inspectors Raid Benny Hinn's Headquarters

Federal agents raided the Texas headquarters of televangelist Benny Hinn while he was abroad in Paris. ( File )

Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, federal agents were seen carrying boxes in and out of Hinn's headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

According to media reports, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service referred inquiries to the Northern District of Texas U.S. attorney's office, which was "unable to confirm or deny if there is an investigation," the Star-Telegram quoted spokeswoman Lisa Slimak.

Requests for comments from Hinn's staff went unanswered.

In 2007, Hinn was one of six TV evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, led the investigation.

All six were cleared of wrongdoing in 2011.

