Teacher Labels Kids' Notebooks With LGBT Stickers, Demands Students Remove Cross Necklaces

Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the Hillsborough County (Florida) Public Schools regarding a teacher who has prohibited Christian jewelry, is engaging in outrageous LGBT political activism in her classroom and punishes students who do not agree with her LGBT propaganda.

Lora Jane Riedas, a math teacher at Riverview High School, placed LGBT rainbow stickers on her students' notebooks. Riedas' classroom décor blatantly promotes a pro-LGBT agenda. Riedas retweeted, apparently during the school day, "favorite queer web series for kids" from "huffpostqueer" stating: "Here's how to talk to kids about what it means to be an LGBTQ ally." She is part of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network's (GLSEN) Leadership Institute.

Riedas has prohibited at least three students from wearing Christian cross necklaces in her classroom, claiming they are "gang symbols." One of the crosses, a tiny crucifix worn by Liberty Counsel's ninth-grade client, is less than one inch long. Riedas demanded the student stop wearing her cross necklace and singled her out for several false "misbehavior" allegations after the student removed the LGBT rainbow sticker from her class notebook. Riedas' lesbian partner, who is also a teacher at Riverview, dressed as a nun for school spirit week, complete with a "cross necklace" made of skulls. She tweeted she has "a bad habit" and the point is to be "creepy."

Riedas is promoting GLSEN's "Day of Silence" coercive political activities scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2017. GLSEN's guide encourages teachers to require students ages K-12 to engage in numerous forms of coercive, group political activism, disregarding the parents' desires or the students' religious beliefs. Students can either "go along to get along" or risk being "outed" as disagreeing with the teacher and GLSEN's radical LGBT viewpoint. Some of the GLSEN coercion includes allowing students "supportive" of "Day of Silence" to refrain from verbal participation in classroom instruction, while those who do not participate in "Day of Silence" must prepare to answer class questions. GLSEN encourages teachers to "print out" LGBT propaganda and "have students read and silently write about what they learned."

"The bullying behavior of Lora Jane Riedas is outrageous and unconstitutional," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "A teacher cannot ban students from wearing cross necklaces when other students are permitted to wear secular jewelry. Nor can teachers retaliate against students who refuse to display rainbow stickers on their books to promote an LGBT political agenda. The classroom is for learning, not promoting the LGBT agenda," said Staver.

