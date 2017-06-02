Less Than a Year After Falling to Alcohol, Perry Noble Back in Pulpit

Perry Noble ( YouTube )

Perry Noble has returned to the pulpit at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina after being fired last July from another megachurch, NewSpring Church in Anderson, South Carolina.

Noble, who disagreed with concerns he was returning to the ministry too soon after his dismissal, preached at Elevation's 11-year anniversary at the invitation of lead pastor, Steven Furtick.

NewSpring Church fired founder and senior pastor Perry Noble for his addiction to alcohol. Though the ousted pastor remained largely silent on social media, he took to Facebook to clear the air.

"I'm sorry that I allowed a dependency on alcohol. I ran to it instead of Jesus, and that was wrong, and I am sorry, and I am going to do whatever it takes to make it right," Noble said in a Facebook Live video.

NewSpring parishioners wanted Noble back in the pulpit after his recovery, according to a petition launched soon after his firing.

"This petition was started to show Pastor P that we as church members, friends, family, and others are standing with and praying for him in this difficult time. We all love him and want him to get the help he needs," the petition read.

Where does he go from here?

