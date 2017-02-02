The Supernatural Event That Happened at the Capitol

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Minister Billye Brim says a supernatural event occurred as she and other pro-Israel advocates gathered in the Capitol to lobby on behalf of the nation.

"You know about that horrible resolution that the U.N. passed, and it said, basically, that the Jews have no right and no history to what is biblical Israel," Brim tells The Jim Bakker Show.

When the United Nations passed the resolution, Brim says a wealthy donor agreed to pay the way for 200 people to lobby senators on behalf of Israel.

Brim says the Lord told her to stay in the spirit of prayer and follow His Holy Spirit.

That's when something absolutely supernatural happened. Watch the video to see what it was.

