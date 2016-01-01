Charlie Sheen Asks God to Kill Trump to Top Off 2016

Charlie Sheen begged God to kill Donald Trump. ( youTube )

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, George Michael, David Bowie, Prince, Antonin Scalia, Mother Mary Angelica—the list includes just a few of 2016's notable deaths. Charlie Sheen would like to add one more: Donald Trump.

"Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!" Sheen tweeted.

Sheen is known for his colorful commentary and lifestyle.

In 2015, he shared he was HIV-positive. Before that, Sheen went on multiple drug-induced rants and rages.

The actor does not appear apologetic for his comments.

Later, he tweeted: "the media's reaction to last night's tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you. c.s."

