And the Pro-Life Person of the Year Is ...

Operation Rescue is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2016 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award is Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) for her work as chairman of the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives.



The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.



"Operation Rescue is grateful to Chairman Marsha Blackburn for her courageous willingness to investigate the shadowy illegal underworld of trafficking in aborted baby remains by Planned Parenthood and others. We know that she underwent constant attacks from the opposition, which wanted desperately to cover up these crimes," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.



Under Blackburn's leadership, the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives made 15 criminal and regulatory referrals to state and federal authorities, seeking further investigations and possible prosecutions of five Planned Parenthood organizations, three organ procurement companies, the University of New Mexico and three other late-term abortion facilities.



"Her panel's work provided vindication for Center for Medical Progress journalists, which first brought evidence of Planned Parenthood's participation in the illegal sale of aborted baby remains to the public in 2015," said Newman, who served as a founding CMP board member.



In addition, Blackburn boldly investigated other abuses related to illegal late-term abortions and the murder in infants born alive during abortions.



As a result, her Select Investigative Panel referred Texas late-term abortionist Douglas Karpen to the U.S. Department of Justice and Texas Attorney General for further investigation and possible prosecution for the alleged murder of late-term babies born alive during abortions at his Houston abortion facilities. The Karpen criminal referrals included numerous additional violations that placed the lives of women in danger.



Operation Rescue had filed formal a complaint against Karpen in 2013, prompting a grand jury investigation that went nowhere due to political corruption within the county prosecutor's office.



"The criminal referrals made by Chairman Blackburn and her team reveal disturbing evidence of abortion-related crimes that must not be ignored. Her work should help change our culture so that such atrocities never occur again," said Newman. "This makes her a deserving recipient of the 2016 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award."

