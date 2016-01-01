Donald Trump and Mike Pence Will Have a Busy Inaugural Week

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have a busy Inaugural Week schedule ahead of themselves. ( Reuters photo )

As transition team spokesman Sean Spicer noted for the press during Wednesday morning's daily briefing, Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States in less than 30 days.

Ahead of the historic event, the 58th Inauguration Committee has unveiled the schedule of events for the swearing-in of the president-elect as well as his running mate, Vice President-elect Mike Pence. In the days leading up to Inauguration Day and on the big day itself both men will be very busy.

The official portion of the inaugural will begin with Trump and Pence laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 19. That evening, they will also participate in a concert held at the Lincoln Memorial to welcome the new administration.

The official portion of the inaugural ends Saturday, Jan. 21, when the president and vice president will attend a national prayer service at Washington National Cathedral. In between, here are some of the other key events:

the inaugural swearing-in ceremony held at the west front of the U.S. Capitol,

the inaugural parade that follows the swearing in ceremony and

three official inaugural balls, including one to honor the military and first responders.

"President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power," Presidential Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said. "The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger."

An extensive five-day schedule has been planned by the committee, which includes a number of dinners to honor the president-elect, vice president-elect and Cabinet secretaries-designate. Tickets are required to attend most public events due to limited seating. Click here for more information about tickets.

Expect to learn more about the inaugural events as Jan. 20 draws closer.

