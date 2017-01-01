This Is a Snipe Hunt

( Public domain image )

If you've ever gone to a summer camp in North America, the odds are good that you have been duped into participating in a snipe hunt or shamelessly duped others into participating in one.

A snipe hunt is a hunt for an elusive and imaginary creature called a snipe. The unsuspecting victim is led to an outdoor spot, given an empty sack or pillowcase and told to make animal noises to attract the prey into his clutches. After promising to chase the creatures right to him, his fellow campers melt into the darkness.

Then the campers return to camp and sit around the campfire eating s'mores and laughing themselves silly, waiting to see how long it will take for their hapless victim to discover that he's a dupe.

Well, in its frenzied, mindless and utterly irrational attack on Donald Trump, the talking-snake media is leading gullible, easily duped Americans on the political equivalent of a snipe hunt.

Charges of "collusion," "conspiracy" and "treason" are bandied about wildly, as if the mere brainless repetition of the words will make the totally imaginary charges stick.

The latest maniacal frenzy is over Donald Trump Jr.'s 20-minute meeting with a lawyer from Russia in June 2016, right after Trump Sr. had secured the GOP nomination. There are numerous problems with the media's efforts to use this brief encounter to drag Trump and his aides into the swamp and drown them there. First, the lawyer was not representing the Kremlin. She disclaims any connection to the Kremlin, and the Kremlin says it has no connection to her. In America, at least, this puts the burden of proof on the accusers.

Second, what happened cannot possibly be treason for the simple reason that we are not at war with Russia.

Third, the lawyer had no incriminating information about Hillary to share. And it wouldn't be a crime if she did. "Collusion," even though it's a sinister sounding word, is only a crime when it's part of an effort to commit financial fraud. There simply is no law against receiving opposition research from anybody, even a representative of a foreign government, which this attorney was not.

And if it is a crime, then Hillary Clinton should already be under lock and key in the nearest federal prison for "colluding" with Ukraine to defeat Trump.

According to Politico, in a January article I'm sure it wishes it could bury in the same swamp they're trying to drag Trump into, Ukraine is accused of actively colluding with the Clinton campaign to sabotage the Trump campaign.

Feast your eyes on these excerpts:

Donald Trump wasn't the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country.

Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton's allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Manafort's resignation and advancing the narrative that Trump's campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine's foe to the east, Russia ...

Yet Politico's investigation found evidence of Ukrainian government involvement in the race that appears to strain diplomatic protocol dictating that governments refrain from engaging in one another's elections.

In a word: yikes.

Bottom line: maybe there is an actual snipe to hunt here. There is a real bird called a snipe. But the name of the bird here, it turns out, is Hillary Clinton.

Bryan Fischer is host of the two-hour "Focal Point" program on American Family Radio.

This article was originally published at AFA.net. Used with permission.

