Karen Pence Gets Her First Assignment

Second Lady Karen Pence will lead her first presidential delegation this weekend during a trip to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria. ( Reuters photo )

President Donald Trump will be sending Second Lady Karen Pence on her first diplomatic assignment this weekend.

Later Friday, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence was set to lead a presidential delegation to Austria, which will be hosting the Special Olympics World Winter Games. She is expected to take part in the Opening Ceremony on Saturday and also will take in the snowboarding competition.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games are taking place in Graz, Schladming and Ramsau in Austria with approximately 3,000 Special Olympics athletes from 110 nations participating. The presidential delegation will include:

United States Charge d'Affaires to Austria Eugene Young

State Department Special Advisor to Transition Charles Glazer

Katherine Henderson, special assistant to the president for presidential personnel

Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam

Former Special Olympics athlete Loretta Claiborne

Pence and the delegation will return to the U.S. on Sunday.

