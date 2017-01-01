President Trump Asks Congress for $33 Billion

President Donald Trump has requested $33 billion in additional spending in the current budget year for military preparedness and urgently needed equipment. ( Reuters photo )

President Donald Trump is looking to get a jumpstart on his plans to rebuild the military and to reinforce border security before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

In a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the president has asked for $33 billion in additional spending in the current budget year, the bulk of which will go toward rebuilding the military. If approved, a portion of the funds would be used to improve combat readiness in the military, as well.

The following is the full text of the president's letter:

I ask the Congress to consider the enclosed appropriations request for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017. The request includes an additional $30 billion for the Department of Defense (DOD) to rebuild the U.S. Armed Forces and accelerate the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and an additional $3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for urgent border protection activities.

This appropriations request would provide $24.9 billion in the DOD base budget for urgent warfighting readiness needs and to begin a sustained effort to rebuild the U.S. Armed Forces. The request seeks to address critical budget shortfalls in personnel, training, maintenance, equipment, munitions, modernization, and infrastructure investment. It represents a critical first step in investing in a larger, more ready, and more capable military force.

The request also includes $5.1 billion in the Overseas Contingency Operations budget for DOD to accelerate the campaign to defeat ISIS and support Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan. This request would enable DOD to pursue a comprehensive strategy to end the threat ISIS poses to the United States.

In addition, this appropriations request would provide an additional $3 billion for DHS implementation of my executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement. The request would fund efforts to plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border, and make other critical investments in tactical border infrastructure and technology. The request also proposes funding to increase immigration detention capacity, which is necessary to ensure the removal of illegal aliens from the United States. Finally, the request funds new recruiting capacity at DHS so that it may hire additional immigration law enforcement officers and agents.

In conjunction with this request, I recommend that the Congress enact non-defense discretionary reductions of $18 billion in FY 2017, which would fully offset the amounts proposed for DHS and would offset half of the amounts proposed for DOD.

The details of this proposal are set forth in the enclosed letter from the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

