The Mainstream Media Thought They Were Going to Destroy President Trump Last Night

MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow published President Donald Trump's tax return from 2005 in what many analysts are calling a "nothingburger" on par with Geraldo Rivera's infamous live broadcast to unseal "Al Capone's vault." ( Video screenshot image )

The liberal mainstream media will go to any length to destroy President Donald Trump, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow proved it Tuesday night in a ploy that has been equated with Geraldo Rivera's infamous "unsealing of Al Capone's vault."

"What we have right here is President Donald Trump's tax return for one year—2005," she told her audience, before admitting, "Aside from the numbers being quite large, they're straightforward."

The White House was tipped off by NBC, which had asked for confirmation of the documents, so it released the two-page Form 1040 ahead of Maddow's broadcast. It also released the following statement:

You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.

Before being elected president, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large-scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes, and this illegally published return proves just that.

Having nothing else to report, the rest of the media took Maddow's "nothingburger" and ran with the headline: "Trump made $150 million and paid $38 million in taxes." In other words, contrary to what The New York Times was reporting before the election, Trump did pay taxes on his income after reporting a massive loss in the 1990s, and he paid no more than he was legally obligated to pay.

To break it down in even simpler terms: he told the truth during the campaign.

Noting that he pays a higher percentage of taxes on his income, FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson actually got to the real story in this latest chapter of the media's war against the president. Obtaining and then publishing a private citizen's tax return is a federal crime—a felony—and whoever took part in this adventure could have some really bad news soon.

Watch the clip below for his analysis.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.