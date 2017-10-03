Texas Pastor Opposes Bathroom Bill Because 'God Is Transgender'

Pastor S. David Wynn of Agape Metropolitan Community Church, an outspoken critic of a Texas "bathroom bill" said at a rally outside the State Capitol this week that God is transgender. ( Twitter photo )

In perhaps one of the most powerful moments of Jesus' earthly ministry, recorded in Chapter 17 of the Gospel of John, He prays to God, referring to him as "Father":

Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son may also glorify You. As You have given Him authority over all flesh, He will give eternal life to all whom You have given Him. This is eternal life: that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom You have sent. I have glorified You on the earth. I have finished the work You have given Me to do. And now, O Father, glorify Me in Your own presence with the glory which I had with You before the world existed.

I have revealed Your name to the men whom You have given Me out of the world. They were Yours, and You gave them to Me, and they have kept Your word. Now they know that all things You have given Me are from You. For I have given them the words which You gave Me. They have received them and certainly know that I came from You, and they have believed that You sent Me. I pray for them. I do not pray for the world, but for those whom You have given Me. For they are Yours. All that are Mine are Yours, and all that are Yours are Mine. And I am glorified in them. I am to be no longer in the world, though these are in the world, for I am coming to You. Holy Father, through Your name keep those whom You have given Me, that they may be one as We are one. While I was with them in the world, I kept them in Your name. I have kept those whom You have given Me. And none of them is lost except the son of perdition, that the Scripture might be fulfilled.

But now I am coming to You, and I say these things in the world, that they may have My joy fulfilled in themselves. I have given them Your word. And the world has hated them because they are not of the world, just as I am not of the world. I do not pray that You should take them out of the world, but that You should keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth. As You sent Me into the world, so I sent them into the world. For their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they also may be sanctified by the truth.

I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word, that they may all be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You. May they also be one in Us, that the world may believe that You have sent Me. I have given them the glory which You gave Me, that they may be one even as We are one: I in them and You in Me, that they may be perfect in unity, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me.

Father, I desire that they also, whom You have given Me, be with Me where I am, that they may see My glory which You have given Me. For You loved Me before the creation of the world.

O righteous Father, the world has not known You, but I have known You, and these have known that You sent Me. I have declared Your name to them, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them. (John 17:1-26).

Apparently, S.D. Wynn, senior pastor of Agape Metropolitan Community Church, didn't get the message. The outspoken critic of a Texas "bathroom bill" that would limit access based on one's biological sex as opposed to "gender identity" believes God is transgender.

"In the beginning, God created humankind in God's image," she said during a press conference outside the Texas State Capitol this week following a Senate hearing on the bathroom bill. "So, God is transgender. We're all created in the image of what is holy and divine and sacred, and we should all be treated that way."

She later accused those who support the legislation on religious grounds of "making God in their own image." But the same could be said of Wynn, a divorced mother of four boys who underwent "gender reassignment" to become a "transgender man" and has since been remarried to another woman.

The pastor also admits to practicing shamanism and the Buddhist "Reiki" healing technique.

Wynn was one of more than 200 witnesses who testified in opposition to the bathroom bill, which passed out of the Senate committee by a 7-1 vote. The measure is considered a top priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

