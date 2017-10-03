Pro-Life Leaders Gather at the White House

Vice President Mike Pence met with pro-life leaders at Blair House and reiterated the Trump administration's support for sanctity of life. ( Submitted photo )

Vice President Mike Pence met with a group of pro-life leaders who visited the White House to express their concerns about ensuring the new health care legislation being considered in Washington, D.C., will include life-affirming provisions.

The White House issued the following readout of the meeting:

Vice President Pence hosted a listening session with several leaders of the pro-life community. The conversation focused on ensuring that the sanctity of life is respected and included in efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vice president solicited suggestions from the foremost pro-life leaders on improving health care in America while he provided a synopsis of the administration's overall strategy for repealing and replacing Obamacare. Vice President Pence reiterated his and President Trump's strong commitment to the sanctity of life.

The vice president's remarks from the meeting were not recorded. But Horatio Mihet, Liberty Counsel's Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel, was in attendance and gave a brief description of the meeting:

Liberty Counsel and other pro-life leaders provided Vice President Pence with suggestions for reversing the incalculable damage inflicted by Obamacare on the sanctity of life and on people of faith who were forced to fund or support abortion against their conscience. Liberty Counsel has been a steadfast opponent of Obamacare's abortion mandates, filing the first private lawsuit against the so-called Affordable Care Act, on the same day it was signed into law.

At yesterday's meeting, Vice President Pence reiterated his and President Trump's strong commitment to the sanctity of life.

"We are so grateful to have an administration in Washington that genuinely wants to protect the unborn and is working to end Obamacare's unconscionable abortion mandate," Mihet added. "The dark days of forcing people of faith to fund or support abortion against their conscience will soon be relegated to the dustbin of history."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.