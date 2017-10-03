African American Pastor is Shut Down in the Middle of a Speech

The Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, founder of the BOND ministry that is dedicated to "Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man," was asked last month to speak at the Southern California Junior State of America's winter congress on the issue of racism in America.

Going into it, he understood he was going to be speaking to nearly 900 high school students, the vast majority of which are politically liberal. But, the author of The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame and Victimhood was equipped to address the issue with truth. Organizers of the event, however, were apparently not equipped to handle that truth.

This is what he wrote about the experience (see the video above) for his personal blog:

My talk followed a liberal California state assemblyman's speech. I was scheduled for an hour, consisting of a 25- to 45-minute speech followed by Q&A – but I was thrown out before the 25-minute mark.

I started out saying my book, The Antidote, proves "racism" does not exist, that it's a lie made up to divide and conquer through anger. Angry people feel like victims, and all victims are pathetic. (Some loved this message.)

I explained how Barack Obama divided the races like no other time in history, because he's all about politics, power and wealth – liberals do not care about people.

Obama pitted blacks against whites and police. They'd been set up to hate by their lying false leaders over the decades. Most who run into trouble with police are criminals – thugs like Michael Brown or Trayvon Martin, whose home lives I described.

The high-schoolers burst out in shouting and jeers when I told the truth about the two dead icons of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Around 15 minutes into my talk, the JSA governor, high-school senior Justin Wittekind, asked me to begin Q&A early. Immediately, dozens of students lined up on both sides of the room to ask their questions.

My answers to their questions each caused an uproar. Unfortunately, only about four people – all girls – were allowed to state their case and ask questions before they decided to shut me down completely.

Two girls questioned my position that "racism" does not exist. They brought statistics they think prove "racism" does exist. I explained that blacks have created a negative reputation for themselves through dangerous neighborhoods, robbery, rape and murder of one another and of white people. I said liberals are liars, and you can't trust their "studies" or anything a liberal has to say.

One girl said "LGBT rights" are very important to her, and she described disproportionate "LGBT" suffering with information from Human Rights Campaign. I responded by saying there's no such thing as "LGBT rights." Before I could elaborate, the crowd burst in cries of outrage. Justin came to the mic and said, "We don't agree with that," and that we should not discuss that topic because we won't agree, and the crowd wouldn't be able to handle it. But the crowd wanted to hear it and shouted when he cut off the topic. Before we moved on, I added that the same laws that protect all Americans protect homosexuals and other "LGBT" people. We don't need "special" laws for "special" people.

Finally, one girl asked: If "racism" does not exist, then what is the purpose of Black Lives Matter – why do we need it? I said Black Lives Matter is an evil, angry, agitative group – it's worse than the KKK. At this, the crowd screamed louder than ever. One young man tried to rush the stage. He was being pushed back as he shouted that they killed his great-grandfather. (He later interrupted conservative young guys talking to me to dispute the facts about Trayvon Martin. When we left, he cursed at me and flipped me off. He was so angry.)

The adult program director for JSA, liberal feminist Obama supporter Yvonne England, put her hands on me twice to pull me away from the mic and prevent me from speaking. She did not want me to mention God in my speech or say Obama is the worst president we've ever had. She told me I'm "never coming back," upset that I "made kids cry." I told her not to touch me. Despite her assault, I concluded my speech to the young people by telling them, "I want you to start thinking for yourself," to consider what's right and wrong and not just accept what they're told. Yvonne stood there fuming behind me.

Justin told the crowd his heart had never beat so fast in his life. He repeatedly promised students the opportunity to talk and interrogate my ideas outside. Students immediately joined me outside.

Very shortly, however, after only two or three minutes, the adults in charge demanded the young people go back inside. Two men told me I had to leave, and they escorted me away. Another liberal JSA employee, Derek Dettorre, pretended to respect my opinions, but he soon started yelling at me and accusing me of wanting to rile the students, as I tried to get my parking pass validated.

More than ever, young people lack good fathers. So they hate men and they hate truth. Barna Group reports 59 percent of millennials who grew up in the church have dropped out.

I could recognize the young people who are confident and happy. They love me, they're conservative and they can handle disagreement. They're in the minority among insane liberal crowds. I pray that they continue to set the example for the other youth who never saw this strength in their homes.

