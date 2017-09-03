Momentum Building in Congress to End This Federal Department

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.) has signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. ( Official photo )

Stating that the U.S. Department of Education has "become more interested in protecting the interests of unions, not the students it is supposed to serve," Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.) joined the list of co-sponsors to Rep. Thomas Massie's bill to eliminate the department.

Massie's bill is a single sentence, that states—if it is signed into law—that the DoE no longer exists as of a certain date. In addition to Abraham, it has the following co-sponsors:

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.),

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.),

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah),

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.),

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), and

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho).

"It's time for that to change," Abraham added. "The best way to initiate that change is to return education policy decision making to where it belongs, at the state and local levels."

