Should We Be Concerned About Nancy Pelosi's Health Now?

A couple weeks ago, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made what appeared to be a gaffe when she mistakenly referred to her opposition to "President Bush" when referencing President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee executive orders.

But now, it seems, maybe there's a greater cause for concern.

Earlier this week, she attended Families USA's Health Action 2017 Conference to defend Obamacare from its likely demise at the hands of the president and congressional Republicans. Her speech, however, gave anything but the appearance of health.

Stuttering and mumbling her way through it, she:

used the word "recanting" instead of "recounting"

said "Medicare" twice—in sequence—when she meant to say "Medicare and Medicaid"

said Ohio Gov. John Kasich was the governor of Illinois

referred to civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the last name "Sing"

had to tell the audience to clap for "an applause line" in her speech

Kyle Olson of The American Mirror, who broke the story about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's health concerns, broke the speech down to its relevant moments in the video clip above.

Although Pelosi opposes much of what evangelical Christians stand for, we have a responsibility to pray for her health.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.