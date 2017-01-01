Antonin Scalia's Son Pens a Heartwarming Tribute to His Father

Christopher, one of the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia's eight adult children, wrote a moving op-ed Sunday as a tribute to his father. ( Reuters photo )

Christopher Scalia is one of eight adult children of the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, and father to two of the "conservative lion" of the Supreme Court's 36 grandchildren.

Sunday, to recognize the one-year anniversary of his father's passing, he wrote a heartfelt tribute as an op-ed for The Washington Post. In part, he wrote:

This past week, my eight brothers and sisters and I have been sharing memories of our father, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. We've told stories most of us have heard a million times, but that carry new meaning now. As proud as we are of his legacy as a jurist, of course it's his presence in our personal lives that we'll miss the most ...

I used to worry that Dad might die without knowing how much we all loved him and how proud we were of him. I worried that regret would haunt us, that we'd wish we'd had the courage to tell him how we felt. But I think we did a good job of showing our love and pride. It turns out that the pain we feel now is as simple, direct and sharp as the sort of sentence Dad is famous for: We will never see him again.

Click here to read the entire article.

