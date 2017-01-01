Do You Know How Many Abortions You Paid For?

The Senate still needs to take up a bill passed by the House to allow states to cut off abortionists from receiving Title X funding. ( Reuters photo )

Do you know how many abortions your taxes paid for in 2016? Planned Parenthood has refused to publish an annual report, so we're not sure, but if the fiscal year 2015 report is an indication, the answer is probably appalling.

Planned Parenthood alone performed 323,999 abortion procedures that were subsidized by taxpayers during FY 2015 through the Title X family planning program. That doesn't count those performed by the smaller, regional abortion "services" providers.

With recent revelations about the behind-the-scenes stories from abortion clinics, there has been a push in many states to end Title X funding for businesses that perform abortions and to steer Title X family planning grant funds to county health departments, community health centers and other types of health care providers that do not perform abortions.

Last week, in a major victory for those states—as well as for the sanctity of human life—the U.S. House of Representatives voted 230-188 to overturn a rule that President Barack Obama imposed on states in the 11th hour of his presidency that prevented states from "defunding" Planned Parenthood and other abortionists. House Joint Resolution 43, if passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump, would mean that states can freely choose to redirect Title X funds away abortionists.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will be considering H.J. Res. 43, applauded the House's vote to roll back the Obama Administration's rule. He issued the following statement, urging adoption of the bill to disallow the rule:

"Nebraskans know that being pro-life means supporting moms and babies with love. We want to champion life-giving health providers without funding abortion businesses. The House took an important and compassionate step for life, and it's time for the Senate to follow suit."

