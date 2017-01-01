Kansas Abortion Law Goes to State Supreme Court

The Kansas Supreme Court will soon take up the state's law that bans "dismemberment" abortions. ( Public Domain Image )

With the Kansas Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act being challenged in the state Supreme Court, Liberty Counsel has filed an amicus brief on behalf of three pro-life groups in support of the law.

The act, which bans all "dismemberment" abortions, is supported by the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians and the Catholic Medical Association. Liberty Counsel is representing all three groups, arguing that the common type of procedure for second-trimester abortions should be banned.

In the brief, Liberty Counsel argued that since medical research has determined unborn babies feel pain by the second trimester, prohibiting this harsh and painful procedure furthers the state's interest in protecting life and in preventing cruel and unusual punishment. The law also furthers the state's interest in protecting the health and safety of women who face particular and substantial physical and mental health risks from dismemberment abortions.

It also argued the law furthers the state's interest in protecting the integrity of the medical profession, including the health and safety of medical providers who face particularly adverse consequences from performing these types of procedures.

"This law banning dismemberment abortion should have widespread support, but the abortion advocates are blinded by their culture of death," Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said. "Abortion in any form is genocide and cruel, but dismemberment abortion is even more barbaric.

"How can anyone support ripping and tearing apart an innocent child in the womb? To support dismemberment is subhuman.

"Liberty Counsel stands with the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians and the Catholic Medical Association in support of this ban against the horrific procedure of 'dismemberment' abortion. If every legislator really understood what happens in an abortion, there would be no debate."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.