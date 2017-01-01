Has the FBI Joined the War Against President Trump?

Elements within the FBI may have joined the intelligence community's internal war against President Donald Trump. ( Reuters photo )

Wednesday afternoon, the FBI's "Records Vault" account on Twitter announced the release of 400 pages of documents related to a 45-year-old investigation of President Donald Trump's father's business.

The documents, part of an investigation into allegations Trump Management Company (owned by Fred Trump) was engaging in racial discrimination, are dated from the period of 1972-74. The company later settled the case without any admission of wrongdoing, but the documents released Wednesday suggest discrimination did occur.

Although the "Records Vault" has been releasing documents related to high-profile cases from the past over the last 12 months, this particular case only became a matter of national interest after Democrats tried to use it to paint the president as racist during the 2016 campaign. The timing of the release, particularly with members of the NSA and CIA openly going to war against Trump, has many suggesting the president now has a third front to worry about.

John Schindler, a former NSA analyst who is now a columnist for the New York Observer—an online newspaper formerly owned by Trump's son-in-law turned senior adviser, Jared Kushner—has been a staunch critic of the president for some time. Wednesday, he announced the intelligence community is about to "go nuclear" against Trump.

In a tweet, he wrote that an anonymous "senior intelligence official" had told him the president will "die in jail." He added the intelligence community will be "going to new levels" to ensure the Trump administration is a failure.

