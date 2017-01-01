Barna Poll: 7 Out of 10 Americans Support 'Heartbeat Bill' Legislation

HR 490, the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017, will be discussed on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. ( Public Domain Image )

A new poll conducted by the Barna Group reveals that an overwhelming majority of Americans—nearly 7 out of 10—agree with the premise of the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017.

Otherwise known as the "federal heartbeat bill," HR 490 was offered by pro-life U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who has vowed to introduce the bill into every Congress until it is adopted. In a nutshell, the bill would prohibit abortions everywhere in America whenever a fetal heartbeat is detected.

According to the Barna findings, 69 percent of Americans agree with the statement "If a doctor is able to detect the heartbeat of an unborn baby, that unborn baby should be legally protected." While the measure is much greater support among Republicans (86 percent) and independents (61 percent), even a majority of Democrats (55 percent) who were polled said they supported the statement.

HR 490 and the Barna results will be discussed on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Janet Porter, president of Faith2Action, was the author of the language in the original "heartbeat bill" introduced in Ohio in 2011. That bill was finally adopted by the state legislature last year, but vetoed by Gov. John Kasich over threats of legal action against the law.

"The heartbeat is the medical measurement of life," Porter said. "It's the reason you've never been to the funeral of someone with a heartbeat.

"Like an SOS telegraph, the child in the womb is sending a signal we can no longer ignore. To deny it is to deny science."

Faith2Action legislative director Rachelle Heidlebaugh has herself experienced the heartbreak associated with abortion. She said HR 490 provides a voice to unborn children from the womb to mothers who were never told about their babies' beating hearts before taking their life.

"I urge Congress to pass the common-sense Heartbeat Bill—the first step to make America safe again," Porter added.

