21st Century Wilberforce Initiative: A Clarion Call to President Trump

The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative is asking President Donald Trump to quickly fill a key State Department position. ( Reuters photo )

The mission of 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative is to work toward a world where religious freedom is recognized by nations across the globe as a fundamental human right.

With more than 5 billion people living in situations where they face extreme restrictions on their religion and conscience, that mission is more vital than ever. But, as religious persecution and violent religious extremism continues to grow around the world, the Obama administration did very little to stop it.

The position of U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, which reports to the secretary of state, is now vacant. The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative is seeking President Donald Trump's help to fill the position, which advocates for freedom of religion around the globe, sooner than previous administrations.

The organization issued the following clarion call to the president:

In the past two decades, it has taken prior administrations an average of 353 days (one year) to secure a nomination for ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. This is a critical position to fill within the Department of State. Supporting the most vulnerable around the world through an ambassador for international religious freedom has wide bipartisan support. During the next 353 days, more than 7,000 will be killed for their religious beliefs. On behalf of those persecuted, dying for their faith and languishing in the midst of injustice, we ask President Trump to show commitment and to move quickly on this appointment.

Additionally, the group sent a letter to Trump, urging him to fill the position. Click here to read the letter, signed by 715 human rights and international religious freedom advocates.

Elijah Brown, executive vice president of the 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative, added:

"There is mounting evidence that countries that maintain broad, plural and inclusive religious freedom are less prone to violence, less likely to export terrorism and more likely to grow their overall economy."

