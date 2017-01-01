2 for 1: President Trump Issues Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday to require the removal of two older regulations for each new regulation that is implemented. ( Reuters photo )

Monday morning, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order that requires all executive branch agencies to rescind two regulations for each new regulation they wish to enact.

Upon signing the order, the president stated:

"This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen. There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily. And that's what our country has been all about.

"If you have a regulation you want, No. 1, we're not gonna approve it because it's already been approved probably in 17 different forms. But if we do, the only way you have a chance is we have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation. So if there's a new regulation, they have to knock out two."

Trump had promised to curb government regulation during the 2016 presidential campaign. But this order goes beyond the regulations themselves, but also attacks the cost of enforcing them, stating that for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, the net cost of new regulations should be "zero."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.