This Is the Hardest Presidential Quiz You'll Ever Take

In celebration of Inauguration Day, we've put together this little test to see how many of our readers really know their presidential history. Take the test now, then come back this afternoon to see how many you got right.

1. Which president has the most formal education? (Hint: he had a doctoral degree from Johns Hopkins University.)

Thomas Jefferson Abraham Lincoln Woodrow Wilson Franklin Roosevelt

2. Who was the last U.S. president to be born a subject of the British Empire?

George Washington John Quincy Adams Andrew Jackson William Harrison

3. What is the most common religious affiliation of past U.S. presidents?

Episcopalian Baptist Presbyterian Catholic

4. Who was the youngest U.S. president at the time of his swearing in?

John Tyler Theodore Roosevelt John Kennedy George W. Bush

5. George Washington initially refused a salary as president, but didn't want to set a negative precedent. What salary did he agree upon with Congress? (Hint: Barack Obama makes $400,000 a year.)

$10,000 $25,000 $50,000 $100,000

6. Who was the first president to survive an assassination attempt?

George Washington Andrew Jackson Theodore Roosevelt Gerald Ford

7. Who was the only U.S. president never to marry?

Thomas Jefferson James Buchanan James Garfield Theodore Roosevelt

8. Which three former presidents all died on the same date?

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison John Adams, James Madison, Andrew Jackson John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe

9. Who was the first president to die in office?

William Harrison Abraham Lincoln James Garfield John Kennedy

10. Who was the only president to get married in the White House?

Thomas Jefferson John Tyler Grover Cleveland Woodrow Wilson

11. Which of these presidents isn't portrayed on any form of U.S. currency?

Theodore Roosevelt William McKinley Dwight Eisenhower John Kennedy

12. The election of 1800 was the first to be decided by the House of Representatives, but what was the only other presidential election to be decided that way?

Election of 1812 Election of 1824 Election of 1860 Election of 1888

13. Who was the first president to use the telephone for campaigning purposes, enraging decades of Americans at dinner time ever since?

William McKinley Theodore Roosevelt Franklin Roosevelt Richard Nixon

14. Who installed the White House's first library because it didn't have a Bible when he arrived?

Thomas Jefferson John Quincy Adams Millard Fillmore Abraham Lincoln

15. Which president recited his entire inaugural speech—all 3,319 words—from memory?

William Harrison Franklin Pierce Abraham Lincoln Chester Arthur

16. Who was the only president to take the Oath of Office from a woman?

Zachary Taylor Theodore Roosevelt Lyndon Johnson Gerald Ford

17. Which president retired from office after one term because he accomplished his entire agenda in just four years?

John Quincy Adams James Polk Benjamin Harrison Herbert Hoover

18. Which president is credited for creating the phrase "OK" in the American lexicon?

James Monroe John Quincy Adams Martin Van Buren Zachary Taylor

19. Who ended the practice of bowing before the president of the United States?

John Adams Thomas Jefferson James Madison Andrew Jackson

20. Which former president went on to also serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States?

John Quincy Adams John Tyler James Buchanan William Taft

21. Which two presidents were distant cousins?

Thomas Jefferson and George Washington Herbert Hoover and Richard Nixon John Quincy Adams and John Adams George W. Bush and Bill Clinton

22. Which president's wife started the tradition of playing "Hail to the Chief" whenever the president enters a room?

James Madison John Quincy Adams John Tyler James Buchanan

23. Who was the only president to lead American soldiers into battle while in office?

George Washington James Madison Andrew Jackson Ulysses Grant

24. Which president voted for the first time at the age of 62?

George Washington Thomas Jefferson Zachary Taylor William Harrison

25. Who was the last president to have facial hair when he entered office?

James Garfield Grover Cleveland Benjamin Harrison William Taft

VP Bonus Question: What is the title of the song played whenever the vice president of the United States enters a room? (Sorry, no multiple choice here!)

