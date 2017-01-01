The President Shares a Powerful Story at the Coast Guard Academy's Graduation

President Donald Trump, during his commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, shared a short but powerful speech—once again invoking the Lord's name.

He said:

In just one example, we see how priceless that gift of life is to the people you touch every day. A few years ago, a Coast Guard helicopter and rescue swimmer took off in the direction of three terrified fishermen who clung to their sinking and burning vessel. That day, our Coast Guard heroes did their jobs well. They flew over the sea, despite tremendous danger, and extended a helping hand at the moment it was most urgently needed. There was very little time left.

But that's not the most remarkable part of that story. As one Coast Guard swimmer put it, you do that stuff all the time. You do it every hour of the day. Something is happening all the time with the United States Coast Guard. You do an amazing job. A remarkable thing happened with that rescue, but when you think of it, you do those rescues all the time. There, the Vietnamese fishing captain grabbed the swimmer's hand. He looked his Coast Guard rescuer in the eye, and said: "I was asking God to please let me live ... I need to see my kids. Please, God, please, let me live so that I can see my kids. Then God sent me you." That's what he said.

To every new officer, and to every new Coast Guard member here today, or out protecting life around the world on some of the roughest waters anywhere, you truly are doing God's work. What a grateful heart you must all have. Because it is with my very grateful heart, and America's cheers for the Coast Guard—and America cheers for you often—but we wish you good luck.

The president also gave some heartfelt advice about future adversity, using his current battle with Democrats and the compliant liberal mainstream media as an example. He urged them to "put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

"Never, ever, ever give up," he said. "Things will work out just fine."

Watch the entire speech in the video clip above.

