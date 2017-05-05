President Trump Commemorates the Turning Point of World War II

President Donald Trump commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea and honored the nearly 99-year alliance between Australia and the U.S. during a speech Thursday night at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. ( Reuters photo )

Arriving a little later than planned after the House of Representatives' passage of the American Health Care Act, President Donald Trump spent Thursday evening commemorating the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea, arguably the turning point of the war in the Pacific theater.

The battle was important not just to Americans, but to Australians as well. FOX News Channel parent News Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who is a native of Australia, had organized the event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City to commemorate not only the battle, but the nearly 99-year relationship between the nation of his birth and the nation he now calls home.

The president thanked Murdoch and discussed their mutual support for the lasting relationship in his speech. He also took the opportunity to honor the courage and sacrifice of Americans and Australians who took part in the Battle of the Coral Sea, in which USS Intrepid played a vital role.

"America and Australia are old friends and really natural partners, and with your help we will remain so for a very, very long time to come," he said. "Our two nations were born as the rebellious children of the same parent—it's very interesting statement; I've heard that before too about people—and for nearly a century Americans and Australians have fought together, bled together and died together as brothers and sisters.

"Since the first World War, when Australians met Americans in the Battle of the Hamel, our brave warriors have fought shoulder to shoulder in every major conflict together. Their righteous cause has always been the same: the safety of our citizens and the survival of our freedom."

You can watch the president's entire speech in the video clip above. Prior to the event, he also met with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull. A short time ago, the White House issued the following readout of that meeting:

President Donald J. Trump met with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia on May 4, 2017, in New York City. The President thanked Prime Minister Turnbull for traveling to New York for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, a gesture which shows the deep ties between the United States and Australia. The President and Prime Minister Turnbull discussed the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia that have been critically important to the maintenance of regional and global peace and security. Together, the United States and Australia are building a more secure and stable world. This involves cooperating to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups, and shaping a more peaceful Asia-Pacific, including by addressing the threat posed by North Korea. President Trump and the Prime Minister also talked about the importance of building stronger economic bonds through increased trade and investment. President Trump is looking forward to working together with Prime Minister Turnbull to ensure a safer and more prosperous future for our people and the world.

The two leaders also held a brief photo opportunity where Turnbull congratulated the president on his legislative victory, and both men pledged their mutual support to a strong relationship between their countries. You can watch video of that meeting in the clip below.

