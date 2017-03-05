Arizona Conference to Equip Pastors for Fight Against Abortion

The End Abortion Now Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., will bring hundreds of pastors from around the country together to work on a strategy for criminalizing and abolishing abortion at the state level. ( Video screenshot image )

Thursday, hundreds of pastors from across the country will meet in Scottsdale, Arizona to organize a plan to criminalize abortion in their states and begin ministries to end abortion at their local clinics.

The conference, part of Apologia Church's #EndAbortionNow campaign, will span three days, and will include a series of talks from pro-life leaders. These include Operation Save America director Rusty Thomas, Pastor Jon Speed and Florida activist John Barros.

The conference will end with over 200 conference attendees and pastors gathering in front of Planned Parenthood in Tempe on Saturday morning to get real-life, practical experience in front of a clinic. Apologia Church pastor and End Abortion Now founder Jeff Durbin said he hopes the conference will "organize the church nationally to work together to end abortion immediately."

In January, Apologia Church—most well-known for its television and podcast series Apologia TV that airs weekly on NRBTV, and its popular YouTube channel—launched its nationwide campaign after raising more than $250,000 in less than a month. Each week, the church sends sidewalk mission teams and its video cameras to the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe to broadcast their encounters to hundreds of thousands using Facebook Live.

The End Abortion Now Conference will be livestreamed and broadcasted to the public and to churches across the nation on Facebook Live. Click here for more information about the #EndAbortionNow Campaign.

