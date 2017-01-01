President Trump to the World Jewish Congress: 'Never Again'

Monday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and although he was unable to attend in person, President Donald Trump marked the day by recording a special message for the Jewish World Congress, which had convened in New York City.

Watch the entire message in the video above.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.